Crime

Traffic stop leads to vehicle theft charges for Lindsay, Ont. man

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted June 29, 2020 2:03 pm
A Lindsay man has been charged with vehicle theft, among other offences.
A Lindsay man has been charged with vehicle theft, among other offences. Global News file

A Lindsay man is facing theft charges following a traffic stop by police early Saturday.

According to the City of Kawartha Lakes Police Service, around 2:30 a.m., an officer on patrol in the area of Kent Street West observed a vehicle driving erratically.

Lindsay, Ont., woman accused of stealing money from children's hospital donation box

Police say the officer conducted a traffic stop and determined the vehicle had been reported stolen.

Nathan Ian Richards, 20, of Lindsay was arrested and charged with theft of a motor vehicle, possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000 and failure to comply with the conditions of his probation order.

He was released and will appear in court in Lindsay on Aug. 20.

Auto thefts are on the rise for car owners and dealers
Auto thefts are on the rise for car owners and dealers
