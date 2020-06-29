Traffic stop leads to vehicle theft charges for Lindsay, Ont. man

Send this page to someone via email

A Lindsay man is facing theft charges following a traffic stop by police early Saturday.

According to the City of Kawartha Lakes Police Service, around 2:30 a.m., an officer on patrol in the area of Kent Street West observed a vehicle driving erratically.

Police say the officer conducted a traffic stop and determined the vehicle had been reported stolen.

Nathan Ian Richards, 20, of Lindsay was arrested and charged with theft of a motor vehicle, possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000 and failure to comply with the conditions of his probation order.

He was released and will appear in court in Lindsay on Aug. 20.

