Crime

Lindsay, Ont., woman accused of stealing money from children’s hospital donation box

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted June 29, 2020 12:40 pm
A Lindsay woman was arrested for allegedly stealing a donation box for a children's hospital.
A Lindsay woman was arrested for allegedly stealing a donation box for a children's hospital. Global News Peterborough file

A Lindsay, Ont., woman was arrested Saturday after money was reportedly stolen from a donation box at a restaurant.

The City of Kawartha Lakes Police Service says around 12 a.m., officers responded to reports that a woman had stolen money from a children’s hospital coin donation box next to a cash register at a restaurant.

Read more: Arrest made in theft of National Cupcake Day donation box in Lindsay, police say

An officer found the suspect in the area of the restaurant. It’s alleged the woman initially identified herself with a false name.

The investigation led to the arrest of a woman.

Sabrina Nadia Reynolds, 39, of Lindsay was charged with theft under $5,000, possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000 and obstructing a peace officer.

She was released and will appear in court in Lindsay on Aug. 20, police stated Monday.

