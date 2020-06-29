Lindsay, Ont., woman accused of stealing money from children’s hospital donation box

Send this page to someone via email

A Lindsay, Ont., woman was arrested Saturday after money was reportedly stolen from a donation box at a restaurant.

The City of Kawartha Lakes Police Service says around 12 a.m., officers responded to reports that a woman had stolen money from a children’s hospital coin donation box next to a cash register at a restaurant.

An officer found the suspect in the area of the restaurant. It’s alleged the woman initially identified herself with a false name.

The investigation led to the arrest of a woman.

Sabrina Nadia Reynolds, 39, of Lindsay was charged with theft under $5,000, possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000 and obstructing a peace officer.

She was released and will appear in court in Lindsay on Aug. 20, police stated Monday.

