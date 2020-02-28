Menu

Crime

Arrest made in theft of National Cupcake Day donation box in Lindsay: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted February 28, 2020 2:28 pm
Updated February 28, 2020 2:29 pm
An arrest has been made in the theft of a donation box for the Humane Society of Kawartha Lakes on National Cupcake Day.
A Lindsay man has been arrested following the reported theft of a donation box in Lindsay on Monday.

The Humane Society of Kawartha Lakes had a donation box at an Angeline Street North business for National Cupcake Day on Monday, one of its biggest fundraisers of the year.

Police say during a cupcake sale, a man allegedly stole a donation box containing an unknown amount of cash.

A description was provided to police and on Friday, City of Kawartha Lakes Police Service arrested a suspect in the theft.

Daniel George Wilson, 64, of Lindsay, was charged with theft under $5,000 and possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000.

Story continues below advertisement

He was released and will appear in court in Lindsay on March 26.

Helping animals in need with a cupcake party
