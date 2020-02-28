Arrest made in theft of National Cupcake Day donation box in Lindsay: police

A Lindsay man has been arrested following the reported theft of a donation box in Lindsay on Monday.
The Humane Society of Kawartha Lakes had a donation box at an Angeline Street North business for National Cupcake Day on Monday, one of its biggest fundraisers of the year.
Police say during a cupcake sale, a man allegedly stole a donation box containing an unknown amount of cash.
A description was provided to police and on Friday, City of Kawartha Lakes Police Service arrested a suspect in the theft.
Daniel George Wilson, 64, of Lindsay, was charged with theft under $5,000 and possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000.
He was released and will appear in court in Lindsay on March 26.
