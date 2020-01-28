2 arrested after donation jar reported stolen from downtown Cobourg church: police

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

A Cobourg woman and a Port Hope man face theft charges following a reported theft of a donation jar from a church in Cobourg on Monday.

Cobourg Police Service says around 1 p.m. officers responded to an unnamed church in the downtown core after being informed that a donation jar had allegedly been removed from the premises.

READ MORE: Peterborough men charged after allegedly stealing from church parishioners during service

The investigation led to the identity of two suspects who were late located and arrested.

Amanda Munro, 22, of Cobourg and Nicholas McCarthy, 28, of Port Hope, were both charged with theft under $5,000.

Munro was additionally charged with possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000; McCarthy was also charged with two counts of failure to comply with a probation order.

Police say both were released from custody and are scheduled to appear in court in Cobourg in March.

Story continues below advertisement

1:43 Murray Street Baptist Church getting ready to help the homeless Murray Street Baptist Church getting ready to help the homeless