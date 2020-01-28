Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

2 arrested after donation jar reported stolen from downtown Cobourg church: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted January 28, 2020 4:16 pm
Cobourg police arrested 2 people following an investigation into the theft of a donation jar at a church.
Cobourg police arrested 2 people following an investigation into the theft of a donation jar at a church. Global Peterborough File

A Cobourg woman and a Port Hope man face theft charges following a reported theft of a donation jar from a church in Cobourg on Monday.

Cobourg Police Service says around 1 p.m. officers responded to an unnamed church in the downtown core after being informed that a donation jar had allegedly been removed from the premises.

READ MORE: Peterborough men charged after allegedly stealing from church parishioners during service

The investigation led to the identity of two suspects who were late located and arrested.

Amanda Munro, 22, of Cobourg and Nicholas McCarthy, 28, of Port Hope, were both charged with theft under $5,000.

Munro was additionally charged with possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000; McCarthy was also charged with two counts of failure to comply with a probation order.

Police say both were released from custody and are scheduled to appear in court in Cobourg in March.

Story continues below advertisement
Murray Street Baptist Church getting ready to help the homeless
Murray Street Baptist Church getting ready to help the homeless
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
TheftCobourgCobourg Police ServiceDonation jarAmanda Munrochurch donation jar theftCobourg churchNicholas McCarthystolen donation churchtheft from church
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.