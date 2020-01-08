Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Peterborough men charged after allegedly stealing from church parishioners during service

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted January 8, 2020 9:29 am
peterborough-police2
Peterborough police have charged two men with theft after they allegedly stole from church parishioners during a service. Global News File

Two men are facing theft charges after Peterborough police say items were reported stolen from parishioners during a church service in early December.

The Peterborough Police Service says two men attended St. John Anglican Church on Brock Street on the morning of Dec. 8, 2019. The pair allegedly stole items, including an iPhone, wallet and keys, from the jackets of parishioners while a service was underway, according to police.

READ MORE: London police investigate theft of church’s trailer

Police also say a donation hamper with unknown contents was also reported stolen.

An investigation led police to identify two suspects. One of the accused was in court on Dec. 23, 2019 for an unrelated matter when he was arrested and the new charges were read in court, police say.

Joseph Kenneth Bright, 38, of Aylmer Street North, was additionally charged with two counts each of theft under $5,000 and failure to comply with a probation order.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Peterborough man arrested after allegedly breaking into parked car in city’s south end

In late December, an arrest warrant was also issued for another suspect. He was located early Wednesday in the area of Bolivar Street and Park Place and arrested.

Robert Joseph Feeley, 37, of Park Street North, was charged with two counts each of theft under $5,000 and failure to comply with a probation order.

He was held in custody and is scheduled to appear in court later Wednesday.

Murray Street Baptist Church getting ready to help the homeless
Murray Street Baptist Church getting ready to help the homeless
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
TheftPeterboroughPeterborough PolicePeterborough Police ServicePeterborough crimeSt John Anglican ChurchBrock Street churchJoseph BrightPeterborough church theftPeterborough polcieRobert Feely
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.