Peterborough men charged after allegedly stealing from church parishioners during service

Two men are facing theft charges after Peterborough police say items were reported stolen from parishioners during a church service in early December.

The Peterborough Police Service says two men attended St. John Anglican Church on Brock Street on the morning of Dec. 8, 2019. The pair allegedly stole items, including an iPhone, wallet and keys, from the jackets of parishioners while a service was underway, according to police.

Police also say a donation hamper with unknown contents was also reported stolen.

An investigation led police to identify two suspects. One of the accused was in court on Dec. 23, 2019 for an unrelated matter when he was arrested and the new charges were read in court, police say.

Joseph Kenneth Bright, 38, of Aylmer Street North, was additionally charged with two counts each of theft under $5,000 and failure to comply with a probation order.

In late December, an arrest warrant was also issued for another suspect. He was located early Wednesday in the area of Bolivar Street and Park Place and arrested.

Robert Joseph Feeley, 37, of Park Street North, was charged with two counts each of theft under $5,000 and failure to comply with a probation order.

He was held in custody and is scheduled to appear in court later Wednesday.

