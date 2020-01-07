London police investigate theft of church’s trailer

Send this page to someone via email

London police are investigating after a trailer used to house equipment for a local church was allegedly stolen.

In a Facebook post, Vitalpoint Church said its trailer was stolen late Sunday night and London police confirmed to Global News Radio 980 CFPL that an investigation is underway.

Vitalpoint runs its Sunday services out of St. Andre Bessette secondary school in London and South Huron District High School in Exeter.

The value of the stolen equipment hasn’t been released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact London police.

