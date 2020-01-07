Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

London police investigate theft of church’s trailer

By Staff 980 CFPL
Posted January 7, 2020 2:58 pm
According to a Facebook post, the trailer was stolen late Sunday night.
According to a Facebook post, the trailer was stolen late Sunday night. via Vitalpoint Church/Facebook

London police are investigating after a trailer used to house equipment for a local church was allegedly stolen.

READ MORE: Transport truck with more than $450K worth of goods stolen: Oxford County OPP

In a Facebook post, Vitalpoint Church said its trailer was stolen late Sunday night and London police confirmed to Global News Radio 980 CFPL that an investigation is underway.

Vitalpoint runs its Sunday services out of St. Andre Bessette secondary school in London and South Huron District High School in Exeter.

The value of the stolen equipment hasn’t been released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact London police.

Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
London Policetrailer theftlondon churchstolen church trailer londontheft of trailervitalpoint church
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.