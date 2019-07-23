Transport truck with more than $450K worth of goods stolen: Oxford County OPP

Oxford County OPP say officers are investigating the alleged theft of a transport truck and its attached trailer from a north Woodstock parking yard.

According to police, an unknown number of people entered a parking lot on Highway 59 South at around 4 a.m. Sunday.

Police say a black 2017 Volvo transport truck was then taken from the property, along with its attached 2019 VS2 Van trailer.

At around 4:30 p.m. that day, police say the transport truck turned up in Toronto. However, the attached trailer was not found, according to police.

Officers estimate the trailer and its contents to be worth about $471,000.

An investigation into the matter is ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to contact Oxford County OPP at 1-800-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).