Peterborough man arrested for breaking into parked car in city’s south end: police

A Peterborough, Ont. man has been arrested and charged after items were reported stolen from a parked vehicle on Saturday.

Peterborough Police Service say around 2:30 a.m. an individual attended his vehicle at a Severn Road address and discovered the vehicle had been entered and cigarettes and a challenge coin were removed.

The victim searched the area and located a suspect in the area of Christopher Road. The victim confronted the man and police were called.

As a result of the investigation Jett John Burton, 24, was arrested and charged with possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000.

He was held in custody, appeared in weekend and statutory holiday court later Saturday, was remanded in custody and was scheduled to appear again in court on Monday, police said.

