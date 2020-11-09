Menu

Traffic

Police investigate crash involving vehicle, 2 motorcycles in New Tecumseth, Ont.

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted November 9, 2020 3:13 pm
Nottawasaga OPP are investigating a crash involving two motorcycles and one vehicle Monday,. Twitter/OPP Central

One person has been airlifted to a Toronto hospital following a serious crash involving a car and two motorcycles that took place on Tottenham Road at 8th Line in New Tecumseth, Ont., on Monday afternoon.

Nottawasaga OPP A/Sgt. Katy Viccary said the motorcycles were travelling north on Tottenham Road and that the vehicle was driving south.

Read more: 2 people taken to hospital after helicopter crash near New Tecumseth, Ont.: police

“It was a group of three motorcycles,” Viccary said. “Two of them were involved in the collision and one passenger vehicle.”

One of the motorcycle drivers was airlifted by Ornge air ambulance to Sunnybrook Hospital in Toronto, Viccary said, while the car’s driver, a 50-year-old woman, had minor injuries.

At this time, Viccary said the cause of the crash is unknown and that it’s too early to say whether charges will be laid.

Read more: Driver airlifted to hospital following serious crash near Mount Carmel, Ont.

Tottenham Road is currently closed between the 7th and 9th lines.

The investigation is ongoing.

