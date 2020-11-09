Police investigate crash involving vehicle, 2 motorcycles in New Tecumseth, Ont.

Send this page to someone via email

One person has been airlifted to a Toronto hospital following a serious crash involving a car and two motorcycles that took place on Tottenham Road at 8th Line in New Tecumseth, Ont., on Monday afternoon.

Nottawasaga OPP A/Sgt. Katy Viccary said the motorcycles were travelling north on Tottenham Road and that the vehicle was driving south.

“It was a group of three motorcycles,” Viccary said. “Two of them were involved in the collision and one passenger vehicle.”

#NottyOPP is currently on scene investigating a serious MVC (car and 2 motorcycles) on Tottenham Road/8th Line. Tottenham Road closed between 9th and 7th. Please avoid the area, details will be released when available. 1 driver transported via Ornge to Toronto area hospital ^kv pic.twitter.com/HRAZxgQWWn — OPP Central Region (@OPP_CR) November 9, 2020

Story continues below advertisement

One of the motorcycle drivers was airlifted by Ornge air ambulance to Sunnybrook Hospital in Toronto, Viccary said, while the car’s driver, a 50-year-old woman, had minor injuries.

At this time, Viccary said the cause of the crash is unknown and that it’s too early to say whether charges will be laid.

Tottenham Road is currently closed between the 7th and 9th lines.

The investigation is ongoing.

0:32 Body found on Belmont Lake near Havelock Body found on Belmont Lake near Havelock