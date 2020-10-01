Driver airlifted to hospital following serious crash near Mount Carmel, Ont.

Send this page to someone via email

Provincial police in Huron County are investigating a single-vehicle collision west of Mount Carmel Thursday that saw one person airlifted to hospital with serious injuries.

The collision happened at Mount Carmel Drive (Huron County #5) and Grand Bend Road, right along the border between Huron and Middlesex counties, around 1:30 p.m.

Details about the crash remain limited. A photo taken at the scene by provincial police shows a heavily damaged white sedan surrounded by shrubbery and trees along the side of the road.

The driver of the vehicle was airlifted to hospital where they remain.

Police closed off Mount Carmel Drive from Corbett Road to Bullock Line for ongoing investigation.

It remained closed as of 4 p.m. and police said it was expected to stay closed for several hours.

