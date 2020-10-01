Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 980 CFPL

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement

Driver airlifted to hospital following serious crash near Mount Carmel, Ont.

By Matthew Trevithick 980 CFPL
Posted October 1, 2020 5:48 pm
The collision happened at Mount Carmel Drive (Huron County #5) and Grand Bend Road around 1:30 p.m.
The collision happened at Mount Carmel Drive (Huron County #5) and Grand Bend Road around 1:30 p.m. Ontario Provincial Police

Provincial police in Huron County are investigating a single-vehicle collision west of Mount Carmel Thursday that saw one person airlifted to hospital with serious injuries.

The collision happened at Mount Carmel Drive (Huron County #5) and Grand Bend Road, right along the border between Huron and Middlesex counties, around 1:30 p.m.

Details about the crash remain limited. A photo taken at the scene by provincial police shows a heavily damaged white sedan surrounded by shrubbery and trees along the side of the road.

Read more: Waterloo Regional Police officer arrested on charges of breach of probation

The driver of the vehicle was airlifted to hospital where they remain.

Trending Stories

Police closed off Mount Carmel Drive from Corbett Road to Bullock Line for ongoing investigation.

Story continues below advertisement

It remained closed as of 4 p.m. and police said it was expected to stay closed for several hours.

Click to play video 'Peterborough County OPP investigate dangerous boating incident on Rice Lake' Peterborough County OPP investigate dangerous boating incident on Rice Lake
Peterborough County OPP investigate dangerous boating incident on Rice Lake
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
OPPCrashCollisionOntario Provincial PoliceHuron CountySerious InjuriesSerious collisionorngeAir Ambulancemount carmelmt. carmel
Flyers
More weekly flyers