Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

Person taken to hospital after helicopter crash near New Tecumseth, Ont.: police

By Ryan Rocca Global News
OPP say one person was taken to hospital.
OPP say one person was taken to hospital. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

Ontario Provincial Police say a person has been taken to hospital after a helicopter crash near New Tecumseth, Ont.

Const. Harry Lawrenson with Nottawasaga OPP said Saturday that the crash happened on a private airstrip in the area of Concession Road 7 and County Road 1.

Read more: Driver airlifted to hospital following serious crash near Mount Carmel, Ont.

Lawrenson said one person had to be taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Trending Stories

Transportation Safety Board spokesperson Chris Krepski said four people were aboard the helicopter and all are expected to be OK.

The TSB won’t be attending the scene but will be in contact with police for the investigation, Krepski said.

Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
OPPOntario Provincial PoliceTransportation Safety BoardTSBHelicopter CrashNew Tecumseh
Flyers
More weekly flyers