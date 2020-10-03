Person taken to hospital after helicopter crash near New Tecumseth, Ont.: police

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario Provincial Police say a person has been taken to hospital after a helicopter crash near New Tecumseth, Ont.

Const. Harry Lawrenson with Nottawasaga OPP said Saturday that the crash happened on a private airstrip in the area of Concession Road 7 and County Road 1.

Lawrenson said one person had to be taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Transportation Safety Board spokesperson Chris Krepski said four people were aboard the helicopter and all are expected to be OK.

The TSB won’t be attending the scene but will be in contact with police for the investigation, Krepski said.

Story continues below advertisement