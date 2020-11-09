Menu

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Health

Dr. Deena Hinshaw to give update on COVID-19 after record-high weekend in Alberta

By Allison Bench Global News
Posted November 9, 2020 1:56 pm
Click to play video 'Alberta doctor wants stricter COVID-19 measures in place' Alberta doctor wants stricter COVID-19 measures in place
WATCH ABOVE: (Nov. 6) It will take at least two weeks before we see if new COVID-19 measures will work, but some physicians worry it won't be enough. Sarah Komadina has reaction from an Alberta doctor.

Alberta’s chief medical officer of health Dr. Deena Hinshaw is set to give an in-person update Monday afternoon on the COVID-19 situation in the province.

The update, scheduled for 3:30 p.m., comes after a record-high weekend of cases reported in Alberta.

On Saturday, there were 919 new COVID-19 cases announced, which was the highest number reported in one day in Alberta since the pandemic began. Sunday saw an additional 727 cases reported, bringing the weekend total to 1,646.

Over the weekend, 11 people died, all of whom were seniors in either hospitals or continuing care centres in the province.

Read more: Alberta records 727 cases of COVID-19 Sunday, 6 deaths as officials push for reduced social circles

The record numbers come after both Hinshaw and Premier Jason Kenney held a news conference Friday when they asked Albertans to stop holding social gatherings at their homes.

Hinshaw reiterated her request on social media over the weekend, asking Albertans to “go the extra mile” to be careful and lower their social circles.

The province also dealt with issues with the online reporting system this weekend, meaning updates on Saturday and Sunday did not include details such as zones, hospitalizations or recoveries.

Monday afternoon’s update is expected to provide those details.

The provincial update will be streamed live in this post when it begins.

