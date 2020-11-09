Dr. Deena Hinshaw to give update on COVID-19 after record-high weekend in Alberta

Send this page to someone via email

Alberta’s chief medical officer of health Dr. Deena Hinshaw is set to give an in-person update Monday afternoon on the COVID-19 situation in the province.

The update, scheduled for 3:30 p.m., comes after a record-high weekend of cases reported in Alberta.

On Saturday, there were 919 new COVID-19 cases announced, which was the highest number reported in one day in Alberta since the pandemic began. Sunday saw an additional 727 cases reported, bringing the weekend total to 1,646.

Over the weekend, 11 people died, all of whom were seniors in either hospitals or continuing care centres in the province.

The record numbers come after both Hinshaw and Premier Jason Kenney held a news conference Friday when they asked Albertans to stop holding social gatherings at their homes.

Story continues below advertisement

Hinshaw reiterated her request on social media over the weekend, asking Albertans to “go the extra mile” to be careful and lower their social circles.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

The province also dealt with issues with the online reporting system this weekend, meaning updates on Saturday and Sunday did not include details such as zones, hospitalizations or recoveries.

Monday afternoon’s update is expected to provide those details.

While new cases are lower than yesterday, 727 cases is still concerning. This is a critical juncture, but we have a say in what the future holds. This week, let’s all go the extra mile to be careful, protect our loved ones & limit the spread of COVID-19. (3/3) — Dr. Deena Hinshaw (@CMOH_Alberta) November 8, 2020

The provincial update will be streamed live in this post when it begins.

Advertisement