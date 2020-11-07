Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

Alberta reports 919 new COVID-19 cases Saturday, 5 deaths

By Allison Bench Global News
Click to play video 'Alberta premier urges end to house parties, social gatherings as COVID-19 infections rise' Alberta premier urges end to house parties, social gatherings as COVID-19 infections rise
WATCH ABOVE: (Nov. 6) Premier Jason Kenney is strongly urging Albertans to stop holding house parties and get-togethers to flatten the curve on sharply rising COVID-19 cases - but he stopped short of introducing mandatory restrictions. Julia Wong has the details.

One day after premier Jason Kenney asked Albertans to voluntarily stop hosting social gatherings at home, the province has added another 919 new cases of COVID-19.

There have also been another five people in the province who have lost their lives, all of whom were seniors either in hospital or living in continuing care.

A man in his 90s and a woman in her 80s, both related to the outbreak at the Edmonton General Continuing Care Centre, have died.

At the Grey Nuns Community Hospital in Edmonton, which is also facing an outbreak, a woman in her 80s died.

A woman in her 100s at the outbreak at Mount Royal Revera continuing care in Calgary zone passed away.

The fifth reported death was a man in his 90s in the North zone at the Extendicare Mayerthorpe centre, also under an outbreak.

Story continues below advertisement

That brings the total deaths related to COVID-19 in Alberta to 357.

Read more: Further COVID-19 restrictions on social gatherings announced across much of Alberta

Any community (outside Edmonton and Calgary) that is under the watch status on the province’s COVID-19 map is now also subject to additional restrictions.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

There is now a limit of no more than 15 people at social gatherings in those areas.

Click to play video 'New social gathering restrictions a ‘strong request,’ according to Premier Kenney' New social gathering restrictions a ‘strong request,’ according to Premier Kenney
New social gathering restrictions a ‘strong request,’ according to Premier Kenney

The province had previously stopped reporting COVID-19 case counts on the weekends, but announced Friday they would begin reporting them again.

Trending Stories

Technical issues in the provincial system remain. Alberta’s chief medical officer of health said Saturday that new cases and deaths would be listed this weekend, but a “more detailed” breakdown including testing numbers, new cases by regions and and hospitalizations would not be expected until Monday, Nov. 9.

Story continues below advertisement

As of Friday, there were 171 people in hospital with COVID-19, 33 of whom were in intensive care.

 

Advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusJason KenneyAlberta CoronavirusAlberta healthEdmonton coronavirusdr deena hinshawCalgary coronavirusalberta masksAlberta COVID-19 restrictionsAlberta coronavirus restrictions
Flyers
More weekly flyers