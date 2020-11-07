Alberta reports 919 new COVID-19 cases Saturday, 5 deaths

Send this page to someone via email

One day after premier Jason Kenney asked Albertans to voluntarily stop hosting social gatherings at home, the province has added another 919 new cases of COVID-19.

There have also been another five people in the province who have lost their lives, all of whom were seniors either in hospital or living in continuing care.

A man in his 90s and a woman in her 80s, both related to the outbreak at the Edmonton General Continuing Care Centre, have died.

At the Grey Nuns Community Hospital in Edmonton, which is also facing an outbreak, a woman in her 80s died.

A woman in her 100s at the outbreak at Mount Royal Revera continuing care in Calgary zone passed away.

The fifth reported death was a man in his 90s in the North zone at the Extendicare Mayerthorpe centre, also under an outbreak.

That brings the total deaths related to COVID-19 in Alberta to 357.

Any community (outside Edmonton and Calgary) that is under the watch status on the province’s COVID-19 map is now also subject to additional restrictions.

There is now a limit of no more than 15 people at social gatherings in those areas.

1:14 New social gathering restrictions a ‘strong request,’ according to Premier Kenney New social gathering restrictions a ‘strong request,’ according to Premier Kenney

The province had previously stopped reporting COVID-19 case counts on the weekends, but announced Friday they would begin reporting them again.

Technical issues in the provincial system remain. Alberta’s chief medical officer of health said Saturday that new cases and deaths would be listed this weekend, but a “more detailed” breakdown including testing numbers, new cases by regions and and hospitalizations would not be expected until Monday, Nov. 9.

As of Friday, there were 171 people in hospital with COVID-19, 33 of whom were in intensive care.

We will update on new #COVID19AB cases and deaths at https://t.co/fNqBdKnjaS this afternoon. A more detailed breakdown will come on Monday, Nov. 9. I know a lot of people follow this information. We are working hard to fix the problem as soon as possible. (2/2) — Dr. Deena Hinshaw (@CMOH_Alberta) November 7, 2020

