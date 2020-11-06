Menu

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Health

Kenney, Hinshaw to speak to Alberta’s COVID-19 situation Friday afternoon

By Kirby Bourne 630CHED
Posted November 6, 2020 2:36 pm
Click to play video 'Alberta adds about 800 new COVID-19 cases in 24 hours, contact tracing changes coming' Alberta adds about 800 new COVID-19 cases in 24 hours, contact tracing changes coming
(Nov. 5) Alberta has confirmed about 800 new cases of COVID-19 over the past 24 hours and Dr. Deena Hinshaw said contact tracers will have to start focusing on priority cases because they can't keep up. Julia Wong reports.

Alberta’s premier and chief medical officer of health are expected to provide an update to the COVID-19 situation in the province on Friday afternoon.

The news conference will take place at 3:30 p.m. and will be streamed live in this story.

While it’s not known what Premier Jason Kenney and Dr. Deena Hinshaw will talk about, on Thursday Hinshaw did suggest that further restrictions could be introduced in the province, given the sharp increase in cases.

Read more: Alberta adds about 800 new COVID-19 cases in 24 hours, changes coming to contact tracing

According to Hinshaw, health experts and the government have been discussing whether to introduce new restrictions to help slow the spread of the novel coronavirus, but did not provide a timeline for when any restrictions may be brought in.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video 'Hinshaw concerned about number of COVID-19 cases that worked, attended gatherings while symptomatic' Hinshaw concerned about number of COVID-19 cases that worked, attended gatherings while symptomatic
Hinshaw concerned about number of COVID-19 cases that worked, attended gatherings while symptomatic

Detailed information on COVID-19 numbers in Alberta wasn’t available on Thursday due to a technical error, but Hinshaw said there were around 800 positive cases identified over the previous 24 hours.

Trending Stories

“Measures we introduced 10 days ago… are not having enough of an effect,” Hinshaw said at a news conference in Edmonton, adding the increase in cases is “extremely concerning.”

Exact numbers are expected to be released Friday afternoon along with Friday’s numbers.

Read more: Alberta doctor calls for more restrictions, data as hospital COVID-19 outbreaks and case numbers spike

This story will be updated after the news conference.

– With files from Phil Heidenreich/Global News

