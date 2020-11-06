Kenney, Hinshaw to speak to Alberta’s COVID-19 situation Friday afternoon

Send this page to someone via email

Alberta’s premier and chief medical officer of health are expected to provide an update to the COVID-19 situation in the province on Friday afternoon.

The news conference will take place at 3:30 p.m. and will be streamed live in this story.

While it’s not known what Premier Jason Kenney and Dr. Deena Hinshaw will talk about, on Thursday Hinshaw did suggest that further restrictions could be introduced in the province, given the sharp increase in cases.

According to Hinshaw, health experts and the government have been discussing whether to introduce new restrictions to help slow the spread of the novel coronavirus, but did not provide a timeline for when any restrictions may be brought in.

Detailed information on COVID-19 numbers in Alberta wasn’t available on Thursday due to a technical error, but Hinshaw said there were around 800 positive cases identified over the previous 24 hours.

“Measures we introduced 10 days ago… are not having enough of an effect,” Hinshaw said at a news conference in Edmonton, adding the increase in cases is “extremely concerning.”

Exact numbers are expected to be released Friday afternoon along with Friday’s numbers.

This story will be updated after the news conference.

– With files from Phil Heidenreich/Global News

