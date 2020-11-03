Alberta’s chief medical officer of health to provide COVID-19 update Tuesday

Send this page to someone via email

Dr. Deena Hinshaw is scheduled to provide an in-person update on Alberta’s COVID-19 situation on Tuesday afternoon.

The province’s chief medical officer of health is set to hold a news conference at 3:30 p.m. Global News will stream the announcement live in this story post.

Tuesday afternoon will be the first time provincial data on COVID-19 had been released since Friday, due to website upgrades that were being performed over the weekend.

On Friday, Alberta recorded its highest one-day total of new COVID-19 cases at 622. Hospitalizations were also on the rise.

On Monday, Premier Jason Kenney said it was time for all Albertans to “up our game” when it comes to slowing the spread of the coronavirus.

Kenney acknowledged the increase in cases stemming from private house parties is hitting hard, but said closing bars and restaurants would not rectify that.

“My message is: Knock it off,” Kenney said. Tweet This

“We get it. We’re all sick and tired of this. We’re impatient. I totally understand younger people especially want to get together with their friends. That’s just natural. But I would just say: please don’t be selfish.”

As of Friday afternoon, Alberta had 5,172 active cases of COVID-19, 140 people were in hospital, with 25 of those people being treated in intensive care.

Alberta’s death toll from COVID-19 stood at 323 on Friday.

