Canada

Masks now mandatory in public spaces and civic facilities in Camrose

By Melissa Gilligan Global News
Posted November 3, 2020 9:21 am
Masks are now mandatory in Camrose, Alta.
Masks are now mandatory in Camrose, Alta. Getty Images

Officials in the city of Camrose, Alta., have instituted a mandatory face-covering bylaw.

The bylaw went into effect on Nov. 2 and applies to people over the age of 10 in public spaces and civic facilities.

Some exemptions are in place, including for those who are unable to wear a mask due to a medical condition.

The bylaw allows for the removal of masks during physical activities, while consuming food and drinks or while taking part in religious or spiritual ceremonies.

COVID-19 — Here's where you have to wear a mask in Alberta

A post on the city’s Facebook page explains that council enacted the bylaw due to rising COVID-19 numbers in the community and to follow the advice of Alberta’s chief medical officer of health.

In the post, officials stressed that face coverings “are only effective in combination with other preventative health measures such as regular hand washing, social distancing, and reducing large gatherings.”

