Masks now mandatory in public spaces and civic facilities in Camrose

Officials in the city of Camrose, Alta., have instituted a mandatory face-covering bylaw.

The bylaw went into effect on Nov. 2 and applies to people over the age of 10 in public spaces and civic facilities.

Council approved the face covering bylaw. The bylaw is in effect until December 31, 2020. There is also a responsibility of all to maintain social distance, hand washing, and reducing large gatherings. All these measures work together to help protect everyone. — City of Camrose (@CityofCamrose) November 3, 2020

Some exemptions are in place, including for those who are unable to wear a mask due to a medical condition.

The bylaw allows for the removal of masks during physical activities, while consuming food and drinks or while taking part in religious or spiritual ceremonies.

A post on the city’s Facebook page explains that council enacted the bylaw due to rising COVID-19 numbers in the community and to follow the advice of Alberta’s chief medical officer of health.

In the post, officials stressed that face coverings “are only effective in combination with other preventative health measures such as regular hand washing, social distancing, and reducing large gatherings.”

Mayor Mayer urges everyone to help bring COVID-19 spread under control for the benefit of the whole community. #MaskByalw — City of Camrose (@CityofCamrose) November 3, 2020

