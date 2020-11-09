BC Premier John Horgan taking reporters questions following confirmed election result

Send this page to someone via email

B.C. Premier John Horgan will be taking questions from the media on Monday for the first time in more than two weeks.

Horgan will be holding a press conference at 12:15 p.m. following Elections BC confirming the results of the 2020 election.

The BC NDP won 57 seats, the BC Liberals 28, and the BC Greens two.

There has been a recent surge in COVID-19 cases, including 4,503 new cases of the virus reported since Horgan last spoke publicly.

The press conference will be live-streamed above and on the Global BC Facebook page.

