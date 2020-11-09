Menu

Politics

BC Premier John Horgan taking reporters questions following confirmed election result

By Richard Zussman Global News
Click to play video ''
WATCH: Premier John Horgan will speak to media today at 12:15 p.m. PT following the final vote count of the provincial election.

B.C. Premier John Horgan will be taking questions from the media on Monday for the first time in more than two weeks.

Horgan will be holding a press conference at 12:15 p.m. following Elections BC confirming the results of the 2020 election.

Read more: Final B.C. election count sees NDP win 57 seats, BC Liberals 28, Greens 2

The BC NDP won 57 seats, the BC Liberals 28, and the BC Greens two.

There has been a recent surge in COVID-19 cases, including 4,503 new cases of the virus reported since Horgan last spoke publicly.

The press conference will be live-streamed above and on the Global BC Facebook page.

