B.C. election 2020: Horgan vows to work with educators on ‘flexible’ COVID-19 school plan if re-elected

Following the first outbreak of COVID-19 at a B.C. school, BC NDP leader John Horgan says he will meet with provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and stakeholders in the education community if re-elected to discuss classroom protocols.

Three members of the École de l’Anse-au-sable school community in Kelowna have tested positive for the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

“Our plan has always been a flexible plan that will be amended as circumstances present themselves. Clearly, the outbreak in Kelowna shows the school will have to take a look at the protocols it had in place,” Horgan said on Thursday.

“Should I be re-elected on Saturday, I will continue to work with everyone in the sector to make sure everyone has their say and no issue is to small to be addressed.”

Other jurisdictions in Canada have experienced outbreaks in schools, Horgan added, and the B.C. has been successful in slowing the spread in the classroom.

The NDP leader was taking questions for the first time since B.C. confirmed a record 203 cases on Wednesday.

The province has been criticized for poor communication of test-positive cases linked to schools, but until Wednesday had yet to see an outbreak in a school setting.

1:59 Decision BC: Focus on NDP Leader John Horgan Decision BC: Focus on NDP Leader John Horgan

“Other jurisdictions have had significant problems over the last few weeks and months,” Horgan said.

“There are protocols at every school in the province and those protocols kicked in and that is why we are talking about this today.”

On the issue of mandatory masks, Horgan said he has not received any briefings from Henry since the campaign began and is willing to discuss mask policies if public health wants to.

Masks are mandatory on TransLink, BC Transit and BC Ferries. Many businesses have implemented mask policies when distancing is not possible, and schools require older students to wear masks in high traffic areas.

“Mandatory anything leads to an increase in enforcement which leads to increase increase in frustration and hostility,” Horgan said.

“I think choice is the best way forward and most British Columbians are using their common sense.”

Most of the new COVID-19 cases are linked to cases in the Fraser Health region. When asked on Thursday if voters in Surrey and other places in Fraser Health should be worried about voting, Horgan said it is completely safe.

Public health officials and Horgan have said no cases of spread of the virus have been linked to voting .

“Voting is safe, it’s easy and you can do it quickly on Saturday,” Horgan said.

“I believe British Columbians will take steps to protect themselves. Voting and an election is safe.”

The BC Liberals are calling for a review of B.C.’s pandemic Back to School plan if they are elected.

“We should be in the B.C. Legislature right now, making sure assistance is flowing to those who need help, protecting students and teachers, and fighting the virus,” BC Liberal candidate Mary Polak said.

“Since September there’s been an increasing number of COVID-19 exposure events in B.C. schools, which is why whoever forms government must do a review of the pandemic Back to School plan currently in place.”