Bill Kelly: Welcome back, America!

Yes, it took a long time to tally the votes. Democracy and righteousness may move slowly, but it is so worth the wait.

The joyful gatherings in Washington and New York and cities all over America were proof positive that the majority of Americans are thrilled that their national nightmare is over and Donald Trump has been turfed.

President-elect Joe Biden actually received more votes than any candidate for U.S. president has ever received.

Accolades and congratulation for the president-elect poured in from leaders around the world.

Perhaps the most insightful was from Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo, who tweeted: “Welcome back America!”

Welcome back America! Congratulations to @JoeBiden and @KamalaHarris for their election! While we are about to celebrate the 5th anniversary of the Paris Agreement, this victory symbolizes our need to act together more than ever, in view of climate emergency. 🇺🇸#Election2020 — Anne Hidalgo (@Anne_Hidalgo) November 7, 2020

The Narcissist-in-Chief, who denied climate change and lied to his people about the danger of the COVID-19 pandemic, who demeaned America’s allies and embraced dictators, has been fired.

Of course, Trump is claiming that it was a rigged election, but his futile attempt to litigate a second term in the White House will fail.

There are immense challenges ahead for the Biden administration. The wounds of racial strife will not easily heal, and an out of control pandemic must be defeated.

But America will now have a leader who believes in science and compassion, and who will bring his country together, not tear it apart.

The tweet from the mayor of Paris captures the feeling of people all over the world. Welcome back, America!

Bill Kelly is the host of the Bill Kelly Show on Global News Radio 900 CHML.

