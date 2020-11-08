Coronavirus: Latest developments in the Greater Toronto Area on Nov. 8

Send this page to someone via email

Here are the latest developments on the coronavirus pandemic in the Greater Toronto Area for Sunday:

Peel Region imposes stricter restrictions

Peel Region is implementing stricter coronavirus-related restrictions after some were eased by the province.

Most of Ontario’s hot spots had less stringent health measures on Saturday according to the terms of the tiered assessment system that classifies regions as red, orange, yellow or green.

Health restrictions in red zones include limiting indoor dining capacity and gyms to 10 patrons.

The top doctor in Peel Region, the only public health unit currently classified as red, said those limits would not go far enough to stop the virus’s spread.

Peel mandates even stricter restrictions than Red – Control to slow spread of COVID-19 🔗 – https://t.co/KKiKESAgoo pic.twitter.com/pBxWSBj3Ya — Region of Peel (@regionofpeel) November 7, 2020

Status of cases in the GTA

Ontario reported a total of 1,328 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday.

Of those:

434 were recorded in Toronto

385 were recorded in Peel Region

105 were recorded in York Region

43 were recorded in Halton Region

56 were recorded in Durham Region

Ontario reports record number of cases for 2nd straight day

Ontario reported 1,328 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Sunday, bringing the total number of cases in the province to 84,153.

It’s the second day in a row the province reported a record number of new coronavirus cases. On Saturday, 1,132 cases were announced.

Thirteen new deaths were also reported on Sunday, bringing the provincial death toll to 3,233.

1 additional death reported by Ministry of Long-Term Care

According to the Ministry of Long-Term Care, there have been 1,996 deaths reported among residents and patients in long-term care homes across Ontario, which is up by one.

There are currently 91 outbreaks in long-term care homes, which is the same as was reported on Saturday.

There are 604 active cases among long-term care residents and 374 among staff.

— With files from the Canadian Press

