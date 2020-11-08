Ontario reports record number of new coronavirus cases for 2nd straight day

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario reported 1,328 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Sunday, bringing the total number of cases in the province to 84,153.

It’s the second day in a row the province reported a record number of new coronavirus cases. On Saturday, 1,132 cases were announced.

Thirteen new deaths were also reported on Sunday, bringing the provincial death toll to 3,233.

“Locally, there are 434 new cases in Toronto, 385 in Peel, 105 in York Region, 71 in Ottawa, 68 in Hamilton and 56 in Durham,” Health Minister Christine Elliott said on Twitter.

“There are 877 more resolved cases and nearly 37,600 tests completed.”

Ontario has now completed a total of 5,382,578 tests, while 35,776 remain under investigation.

Meanwhile, 71,815 cases are considered resolved, which is 85.3 per cent of all confirmed cases.

The newly reported numbers are valid as of Saturday afternoon.

There are 374 people hospitalized with the virus (down by 10), while the number of people in intensive care and on ventilators was listed as “N/A.”

The province notes that not all hospitals have reported patient statuses for Nov. 6 — as is often the case on weekends — possibly causing the reported number of hospitalizations to be lower than it actually is.

Here is a breakdown of Ontario’s cases by age and gender:

40,568 people are male

43,171 people are female

9,167 people are 19 and under

30,384 people are 20 to 39

24,000 people are 40 to 59

12,471 people are 60 to 79

8,116 people are 80 and over

The province notes that not all cases have a reported age or gender.

The province also notes that the number of cases publicly reported each day may not align with case counts reported by the local public health unit on a given day. Local public health units report when they were first notified of a case, which can be updated and changed as information becomes available. Data may also be pulled at different times.

According to the Ministry of Long-Term Care, there have been 1,996 deaths reported among residents and patients in long-term care homes across Ontario, which is up by one. There are currently 91 outbreaks in long-term care homes, which is the same as was reported on Saturday.

There are 604 active cases among long-term care residents and 374 among staff.

