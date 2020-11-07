Menu

Comments

Traffic

1 person in life-threatening condition after single-vehicle crash

By Slav Kornik Global News
Posted November 7, 2020 5:34 pm
One person was sent to hospital in life-threatening conditioning after a single-vehicle crash on Calgary's southside, Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020.
One person was sent to hospital in life-threatening conditioning after a single-vehicle crash on Calgary's southside, Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020. Courtesy/ Mike Rombs

A collision on the southside of Calgary left one person in serious condition Saturday.

Police said a vehicle burst into flames after hitting a median as it travelled westbound on Stoney Trail at 52 Street S.E.

A photo by a witness showed a white truck engulfed in flames as its front end was pinned against a pole.

The driver – and lone occupant of the vehicle – was taken to hospital in life-threatening condition.

Stoney Trail westbound was closed and motorists were asked to use alternate routes.

