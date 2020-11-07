1 person in life-threatening condition after single-vehicle crash

A collision on the southside of Calgary left one person in serious condition Saturday.
Police said a vehicle burst into flames after hitting a median as it travelled westbound on Stoney Trail at 52 Street S.E.
A photo by a witness showed a white truck engulfed in flames as its front end was pinned against a pole.
The driver – and lone occupant of the vehicle – was taken to hospital in life-threatening condition.
Stoney Trail westbound was closed and motorists were asked to use alternate routes.
