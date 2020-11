Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Two people were rushed to hospital after a four-vehicle crash in northeast Calgary on Monday, according to EMS.

Emergency crews responded to 68 Street N.E. and 32 Avenue N.E. at around 3:30 p.m.

EMS said two drivers were taken to hospital: a man in his 30s in serious, potentially life-threatening condition and a woman in her 40s in stable condition.

Emergency crews responded to a four-vehicle crash in Calgary on Monday, Nov. 2, 2020. Kevin Billo/Global News

The two other drivers declined help from paramedics.

Advertisement