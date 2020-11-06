Georgian College receives federal funding for COVID-19 research project

Send this page to someone via email

Georgian College in Ontario will receive a federal grant that will support a new COVID-19 pandemic research project — a mobile coronavirus screening station.

The project is a collaboration between Georgian College and 360 Technology and Innovation Group Inc.

It will include a digital screening survey, an automated entry system to allow safe entry for those who have passed the screening, facial recognition for assessing a person’s on-site travel path and a contact-tracing application.

Georgian will receive a $33,476 grant through the Canada Foundation for Innovation (CFI) to develop the project.

“This is a fantastic opportunity for Georgian to contribute to the fight against COVID-19,” Georgian College’s research and innovation director, Mira Ray, said in a statement.

“The CFI funding will enable our research team to complete development of a health detection and security solution that employs automated screening, contact tracing and real-time notifications.”

Ray said the system will help businesses to build safe environments and manage community outbreaks.

On Friday, Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced 52 research institutions, including Georgian College, would receive nearly $28 million through the CFI for projects that address the need for equipment for ongoing research related to the novel coronavirus.

The project at Georgian College will take place over the next six months, with a prototype product available to local businesses and communities by summer 2021.

