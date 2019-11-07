Georgian College to launch two new degree programs for fall 2020

Send this page to someone via email

Georgian College will launch two new degree programs in fall 2020: an honours bachelor of counselling psychology and an honours bachelor of business administration in health management.

“Graduates of these degree programs will help fill a growing need in our workforce for specialized skills, particularly in health administration and human behaviour,” Kevin Weaver, Georgian College’s vice-president academic, said in a statement.

Georgian College says the counselling psychology degree is the first “undergraduate psychology degree of its kind in Canada.”

The program will give students theoretical background and the opportunity to learn and practice counselling techniques.

It will be offered at the school’s Orillia campus, and will have one internship and two field placements.

The second program will allow students to study health management under a business lens and develop skills that will help them learn how create health policy and manage organizations. It will also include two co-op work terms.

“By offering degree studies locally, we are reducing barriers for students in Central Ontario and beyond to pursue their programs of choice,” Weaver continued.

With the two new programs, Georgian College says it offers 13 degree choices — seven Georgian degrees, four Lakehead-Georgian degree-diplomas, a bachelor of science in nursing with York University and a RPN-BScN degree completion path with Ontario Tech University.

