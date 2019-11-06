Georgian College to host fall open house for prospective students

Send this page to someone via email

Georgian College will be hosting its fall open house next Saturday, Nov. 16, for prospective students.

Attendees will be able to learn about the school’s programs and services, try hands-on activities and meet different people.

The open house will run from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in Barrie at 1 Georgian Dr. and 5 Ross St., and from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at all other campuses.

Georgian College says there will be a student-led tour of the campus and that people can learn about the school’s student clubs, varsity teams, housing, financial aid and campus food options.

Those who attend can also enter a contest to win up to $5,000 toward tuition at Georgian College.

The school says it will also waive the Ontario College Application Service fee for anyone who applies onsite at the open house.

Prospective students who can’t attend the open house can book a personal tour at any of Georgian College’s campuses or set up a phone consultation with a member of the school’s recruitment team.

