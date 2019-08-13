Georgian College to offer one-on-one help to mature students who want to go back to school

Georgian College is hosting an event next Tuesday to support mature students who are interested in going back to school.

The event will allow participants to get one-on-one support researching part-time and full-time programs, go on a campus tour, get help with college applications and speak with college admissions and recruitment staff as well as a career consultant.

If people apply to the school in person at the event, Georgian College says it will pay the Ontario College Application Service fee.

“If you’re thinking of training for a new career but aren’t sure where to start, our knowledgeable and friendly staff from our student recruitment team, part-time studies and academic upgrading are here to help with ideas and provide information about how to take that next step,” said Kailey Hawkins, Georgian College’s interim manager of student recruitment, in a statement.

“We can make the process easier for mature learners.”

The upcoming event will take place at all seven Georgian Campus locations in Barrie, Midland, Bracebridge, Orillia, Owen Sound, Orangeville and Collingwood from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Aug. 20.

Anyone who is interested in attending the event should RSVP.

Parking is free for all attendees, and participants will receive detailed information about the event when they RSVP.

