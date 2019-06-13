Georgian College receives $2M grant

Georgian College will receive a $2 million grant dispersed over five years from the Natural Sciences and Engineering Research Council of Canada’s College and Community Innovation program.

The announcement was made on Thursday by Minister of Science and Sport Kirsty Duncan at Georgian College’s Barrie campus. The minister also announced an over $73-million commitment for partnerships between colleges and industry.

The $2 million in funds will go to Georgian College’s Competitive Smart Manufacturing (CSM) program.

“Georgian’s CSM program supports regional manufacturers with the implementation of advanced technologies and information strategies that ultimately improve traditional approaches to manufacturing and boost competitiveness,” Georgian College president and CEO MaryLynn West-Moynes said in a statement. “Our program has grown steadily over the past two years. With this NSERC funding, Georgian is well positioned to double its CSM activity within five years.”

The funding will also make training industry, students and faculty on advanced manufacturing and Industry 4.0 — the current automation and data exchange technologies — a priority, according to a Georgian College news release.

“This grant gives our researchers the opportunity to work hand-in-hand with local companies to advance their research and development objectives,” Mira Ray, research and innovation director at Georgian College, said in a statement.

According to a Georgian College news release, the funds the school received were part of an announcement that awarded $57 million to 77 recipients through the College and Community Innovation program, one of the largest sources for funding research for colleges, polytechnics and CÉGEPs across Canada.

