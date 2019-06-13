OPP looking to identify 3 suspects in reported Springwater theft

Police are looking to identify three suspects who were reportedly involved in a theft from a Springwater, Ont., business on Wednesday afternoon.

The alleged theft occurred at the Bradford Greenhouses Garden Gallery on County Road 90, police say, and involved two men and one woman who reportedly left the store without paying for multiple items.

The first suspect is described as a man in his 50s with a heavyset build, short, grey hair, glasses and a grey moustache, officers say. He was wearing a white dress shirt, black dress pants and shoes at the time of the alleged incident.

The second suspect was identified as a woman in her 50s with a medium build and dark hair that was tied back. Police say she was wearing a grey T-shirt, tan pants, grey running shoes, a black purse and a beige sun hat.

The third suspect was described as a clean-shaven man in his 30s, with a heavy build and short, dark hair who was wearing a red T-shirt and pants with white running shoes.

Anyone with information can contact the Huronia West OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

