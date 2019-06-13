Collingwood man charged after hit-and-run in Wasaga Beach, Ont.: OPP

A 21-year-old Collingwood man has been charged after a vehicle was reported driving erratically and colliding with multiple vehicles before fleeing the scene at Odell Gate in Wasaga Beach, Ont., OPP say.

Following the report, police found a vehicle in the area and conducted a traffic stop, officers say.

According to police, an investigation revealed the driver was impaired by alcohol.

Richard Parry was charged with impaired operation with a blood-alcohol concentration over .08 per cent, impaired operation by alcohol, two counts of failure to stop at the scene and three counts of dangerous operation of a vehicle.

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Collingwood on July 7.

