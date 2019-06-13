Traffic
June 13, 2019

37-year-old man charged with impaired driving after car crash in Innisfil: police

South Simcoe police have charged a man with impaired driving after a two-vehicle collision on Monday.

A 37-year-old man from Victoria Harbour, Ont., has been charged with impaired driving after police were called to a two-vehicle collision Monday afternoon, South Simcoe police say.

At about 5 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 9th Line in Innisfil after a rear-end collision, police add.

No one was injured, officers add, but when speaking to one of the drivers, police detected an odour of cannabis.

The driver was then arrested and subsequently charged, police say.

According to officers, the man’s licence was suspended for 90 days and his vehicle impounded for seven days.

He was released with a future court date.

 

