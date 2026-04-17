Northwest Calgary family seeks answers after motorist crashes into home, drives away

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A northwest Calgary family is hoping someone recognizes a vehicle they say was recently involved in a hit-and-run collision with their Evanston home and two parked vehicles.

Neil and Sherri Sponagle say they were asleep when the crash occurred on Wednesday night.

They say they learned about it the next morning from a security notification and after watching the security video on Neil’s phone, showing the moment the vehicle collided with their Evansdale Way home.

“I see a prompt from my security system saying there was a vehicle that went by my house around 11:30, didn’t think anything of it,” said Neil.

“I looked at it, seen the video of a car coming down the street with a high rate of speed swerve into my truck, hit my garage door.”

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The video also shows the moment the vehicle reverses and drives away.

View image in full screen A surveillance camera captures the moment a black SUV drives away after colliding with a truck outside a NW Calgary home. Courtesy: Sponagle Family

The family’s second vehicle that was parked inside the garage was also damaged in the crash.

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“My car was in the garage,” says Sherrie. “It took the brunt of most of the force. If it wasn’t here, this car could have in our kitchen, the driver could have been dead in our garage with a running car, like there’s so many what-ifs.”

Calgary police have confirmed that officers did attend the scene and are investigating the hit-and-run crash in the 100 block of Evansdale Way NW. They believe the vehicle that was involved is a dark-coloured SUV.

The crash was recorded on several surveillance cameras in the area however none of them captured the vehicle’s licence plate.

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Based on the video surveillance and a serial number Neil found on the back of broken car part that was left at the scene, he believes the vehicle is a 2011 BMW X5.

The couple has since put the video up on their community’s social media page in hopes someone recognizes the car.

“Someone knows something,” says Sherrie. “We would just love to let this owner own up to their mistake or whatever it was.”

Anyone with information is asked to call police or CrimeStoppers.