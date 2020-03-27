Coronavirus: Georgian College donates personal protective equipment to health care sector

Georgian College is donating personal protective equipment (PPE) and manufacturing face shields to give to hospitals and long-term care facilities amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We’ve mobilized a phenomenal team effort across the college to collect the PPE supplies we are not currently using, including gloves, masks and gowns,” Fay Lim-Lambie, Georgian College’s dean of health, wellness and sciences, said in a statement.
READ MORE: Coronavirus: Simcoe Muskoka health unit announces new COVID-19 cases, local total now at 35
“As a result, more than 105,000 individual PPEs will benefit health partners in need — including hospitals and long-term care facilities.”
[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]
The school’s research and innovation team is also manufacturing temporary face shields for the Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre (RVH) in Barrie, Ont. until new ones can be mass-produced.
Georgian College’s research and innovation team produced more than 600 face shields this week that were donated to RVH.
READ MORE: Coronavirus: North Bay, Ont., Canada Post centre closes after employee tests presumptive positive
“Going forward, we intend to help companies co-ordinate with RVH as new needs arise,” Mira Ray, Georgian College’s research and innovation director, said in a statement.
“We can also be on call to produce short-run items that the hospital or any medical clinic, health-care provider, or essential service the health-care sector needs.”
Georgian College says its looking for donations of raw materials that could be used to manufacture more face shields.
COMMENTS