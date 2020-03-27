Coronavirus: Georgian College donates personal protective equipment to health care sector

Send this page to someone via email

Georgian College is donating personal protective equipment (PPE) and manufacturing face shields to give to hospitals and long-term care facilities amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We’ve mobilized a phenomenal team effort across the college to collect the PPE supplies we are not currently using, including gloves, masks and gowns,” Fay Lim-Lambie, Georgian College’s dean of health, wellness and sciences, said in a statement.

“As a result, more than 105,000 individual PPEs will benefit health partners in need — including hospitals and long-term care facilities.”

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

The school’s research and innovation team is also manufacturing temporary face shields for the Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre (RVH) in Barrie, Ont. until new ones can be mass-produced.

Georgian College’s research and innovation team produced more than 600 face shields this week that were donated to RVH.

Story continues below advertisement

“Going forward, we intend to help companies co-ordinate with RVH as new needs arise,” Mira Ray, Georgian College’s research and innovation director, said in a statement.

“We can also be on call to produce short-run items that the hospital or any medical clinic, health-care provider, or essential service the health-care sector needs.”

Georgian College says its looking for donations of raw materials that could be used to manufacture more face shields.

2:28 Ontario hospitals try to stretch out use of protective equipment Ontario hospitals try to stretch out use of protective equipment