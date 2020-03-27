Coronavirus: North Bay, Ont., Canada Post centre closes after employee tests presumptive positive

Send this page to someone via email

The Canada Post centre in North Bay, Ont., has shut down temporarily after an employee at the facility was notified by the local hospital that they had tested presumptive positive for the novel coronavirus.

On Friday, mail and parcels will not be delivered in North Bay and other communities served by the facility on Worthington Street East, Phil Legault, a Canada Post spokesperson, said in an email to Global News.

“Regular mail services are scheduled to resume on Monday, March 30, pending the direction of public health officials and in consultation with our joint local health and safety committee,” Legault wrote.

Employees who work at the North Bay centre were told to stay home and wait for further direction, according to Legault.

“A deep cleaning and thorough sanitization of the facility is underway,” Legault said.

“We are putting the safety of our people and the community first, and we will continue to work closely with the local health unit.”

On Thursday, the North Bay Parry Sound District Health Unit confirmed its first positive case of the novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19: a woman in her 60s who had travelled internationally. The woman is in self-isolation at home.

“It is expected that there will be more individuals who test positive for COVID-19 in the health unit’s district,” local health officials said Thursday.

As of Friday morning, there are 967 active cases of the novel coronavirus in Ontario. Eighteen people in the province have died.

