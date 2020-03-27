Coronavirus: Simcoe Muskoka health unit announces new COVID-19 cases, local total now at 33

Send this page to someone via email

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit announced four new cases of the novel coronavirus on Friday, with the local total number of cases now at 33.

Of the new cases, three of them have pending details, while one is in a Bradford, Ont., woman in her 50s.

The source of infection for the Bradford woman is labelled as community-acquired, according to the health unit. The woman is self-isolating.

On Thursday, details of cases 25 through 29 were pending, but they’ve since been updated.

Those fives cases are in individuals who are in their 20s, 50s, 60s and 70s from Barrie, Oro-Medonte, New Tecumseth, Orillia and Midland, according to the Simcoe Muskoka health unit.

The source of infection for two of those five cases is travel-related. One is community-acquired, while the remainder are under investigation.

Under the Simcoe Muskoka Health Unit’s jurisdiction, three people have died due to COVID-19. Most people are self-isolating, and five are hospitalized.

As of Friday morning, there are 967 active cases of the novel coronavirus in Ontario. There have been 18 deaths in the province.

