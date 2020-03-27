Menu

Health

Coronavirus: Simcoe Muskoka health unit announces new COVID-19 cases, local total now at 33

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted March 27, 2020 12:46 pm
What has and hasn’t worked in the fight against COVID-19
Two months after Canada reported its first case of COVID-19, what lessons can this country learn from others and how they've responded to this virus? Eric Sorensen looks at what has worked, and what Canada needs to work harder at.

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit announced four new cases of the novel coronavirus on Friday, with the local total number of cases now at 33.

Of the new cases, three of them have pending details, while one is in a Bradford, Ont., woman in her 50s.

The source of infection for the Bradford woman is labelled as community-acquired, according to the health unit. The woman is self-isolating.

READ MORE: Coronavirus — 967 active cases of COVID-19 in Ontario, province now at 18 deaths

On Thursday, details of cases 25 through 29 were pending, but they’ve since been updated.

Those fives cases are in individuals who are in their 20s, 50s, 60s and 70s from Barrie, Oro-Medonte, New Tecumseth, Orillia and Midland, according to the Simcoe Muskoka health unit.

The source of infection for two of those five cases is travel-related. One is community-acquired, while the remainder are under investigation.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: New coronavirus cases announced in Simcoe Muskoka, local total now at 29: health unit

Under the Simcoe Muskoka Health Unit’s jurisdiction, three people have died due to COVID-19. Most people are self-isolating, and five are hospitalized.

As of Friday morning, there are 967 active cases of the novel coronavirus in Ontario. There have been 18 deaths in the province.

Coronavirus outbreak: How quickly could Canada’s COVID-19 numbers reach 15,000?
Coronavirus outbreak: How quickly could Canada’s COVID-19 numbers reach 15,000?
