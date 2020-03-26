New coronavirus cases announced in Simcoe Muskoka, local total now at 29: health unit

Send this page to someone via email

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit announced eight new cases of the novel coronavirus on Thursday, with the local total now at 29.

According to the health unit, two men in their 60s from Orillia, Ont., and Essa, Ont., have tested positive for the virus. Both cases are international-travel related and are self-isolating.

One of the other cases is in a Barrie woman in her 40s, although the source of infection is still under investigation.

Details for the remainder of the new cases are pending.

On Wednesday, the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit’s medical officer of health, Dr. Charles Gardner, announced the 21st case of COVID-19. The case is a Huntsville man in his 20s, according to the health unit. The case is international travel-related and is self-isolating.

Under the local health unit’s jurisdiction, most confirmed COVID-19 cases are self-isolating. Five have been hospitalized, and three have died.

The deceased include two men in their 70s in Barrie and an Orillia woman in her 70s.

On Thursday morning, Ontario reported 837 active cases of the novel coronavirus and 13 deaths related to COVID-19.

Map of Canadian COVID-19 cases:

