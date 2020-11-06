RCMP to help make sure B.C. Ferries passengers don’t stay in vehicles on enclosed decks

Send this page to someone via email

Starting Friday, RCMP officers will be aboard some BC Ferries vessels to help “educate passengers” and enforce federal transportation rules.

Transport Canada prevents passengers from remaining in their vehicles when on enclosed desk. The rule does not apply to open vehicle decks.

The federal agency issued an exemption back in March in a bid to curb the spread of COVID-19, but reinstated it in September.

On Friday, the RCMP said Transport Canada and BC Ferries requested help from officers to conduct “joint on-board ‘walkabouts’ and to enforce the regulation.”

“Remaining in a vehicle on an enclosed vehicle deck while a ferry is operating is not safe for passengers and has been banned internationally,” police said in a media release.

“If necessary, Transport Canada can issue an administrative penalty to non-compliant passengers.”

Such fines range from $600 to $12,000.

BC Ferries spokesperson Deborah Marshall said Mounties will obtain passenger information if requested to do so by Transport Canada during random compliance checks.

“As BC Ferries is not an enforcement agency, this is the role of Transport Canada,” she said.

“BC Ferries understands the concerns customers have about leaving their cars during the pandemic. However, we must comply with Transport Canada regulations.”