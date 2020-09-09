BC Ferries passengers can no longer remain in vehicles on enclosed decks as of Sept. 30

Send this page to someone via email

BC Ferries says passengers will no longer be able to remain in their vehicle on enclosed car decks as of Sept. 30.

Passengers can still stay in vehicles parked on the upper or open car decks of vessels.

Transport Canada allowed passengers to stay in their vehicles on all decks in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

BC Ferries also said it will reopen the Pacific Buffet area on the Spirit Class vessels for extra seating to help maintain physical distancing.

The buffet itself will not be opening.

BC Ferries also said it will have a zero-tolerance policy for abuse of any kind towards employees following the announcement.

“Failure to follow the direction of our crew or abuse towards an employee may result in denial of service and Transport Canada enforcement measures.” Mark Collins, BC Ferries’ president and CEO said in a release.

The affected routes include Tsawwassen to Swartz Bay, Tsawwassen to Duke Point, Horseshoe Bay to Departure Bay, Powell River to Comox, and Tsawwassen to the Southern Gulf Islands.

Northern routes were never affected by the change.

Passengers on the Horseshoe Bay to Langdale route can remain on the main vehicle deck following modifications to the vessels and procedures. This does not apply to any other routes.