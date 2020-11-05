Number of Thom Collegiate students test positive for COVID-19, school closes

Send this page to someone via email

Regina Public Schools (RPS) has shut down Thom Collegiate after a number of students tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday, the school division says.

In a press release, RPS says the school will be closed until Nov. 13 due to the new and recent cases. The school will reopen for students on Nov. 16.

Remote learning will begin on Monday, Nov. 9. All families will be contacted with details, according to the school division.

Students who are considered close contacts will be contacted, and remote learning will begin on Monday, Nov. 9.

