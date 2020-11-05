Menu

Health

Number of Thom Collegiate students test positive for COVID-19, school closes

By Mickey Djuric Global News
Posted November 5, 2020 6:20 pm
Regina Public Schools (RPS) has shut down Thom Collegiate after a number of students tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday, the school division says.

Read more: Coronavirus: List of Saskatchewan school exposures and outbreaks

In a press release, RPS says the school will be closed until Nov. 13 due to the new and recent cases. The school will reopen for students on Nov. 16.

Remote learning will begin on Monday, Nov. 9. All families will be contacted with details, according to the school division.

Read more: Regina Public Schools moving to mandatory masks for all students

Students who are considered close contacts will be contacted, and remote learning will begin on Monday, Nov. 9.

All families will be contacted with details, according to the school division.

