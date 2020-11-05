Coronavirus: Interior Health confirms single case at Okanagan Mission Secondary School in Kelowna

Send this page to someone via email

Another Okanagan school has experienced a positive test for COVID-19, according to Interior Health.

The health agency says a member of the Okanagan Mission Secondary School community tested positive and is now self-isolating at home.

The exposure dates are listed as Oct. 28-30. Interior Health also said it is following up with contact tracing.

“The safety and well-being of students, families, and staff remains our highest priority,” Interior Health said in a press release.

“Central Okanagan Public Schools will continue to implement the strict health and safety protocols and procedures that are in place so students and staff can continue to attend school as safely as possible.”

To date, four schools in the Okanagan have had confirmed exposures — Kelowna Secondary (Oct. 19-21, Oct. 28-30) plus École de l’Anse-au-sable (Oct. 13-16, Oct. 19-20) and St. Joseph Elementary in Kelowna (Oct. 21-22) plus Fulton Secondary in Vernon (Oct. 5-8).

A fifth, Pleasant Valley Secondary in Armstrong, said some of its students were possibly exposed at a recent weekend party. The school said an individual who wasn’t a student at Pleasant Valley attended the party despite waiting for COVID-19 test results.

Interior Health said it will continue to work closely with the school district “to determine if any additional actions are required and to support ongoing communication to the OKM community.”

