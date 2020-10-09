COVID-19 exposure at Okanagan high school confirmed

Send this page to someone via email

A Vernon high school has had a COVID-19 exposure for possibly the last four days, Interior Health confirmed Friday afternoon.

The exposure happened at Clarence Fulton Secondary School, at this point an unknown number of students and staff may have been exposed to the disease.

Parents of students at the school are being notified and contact tracing is underway.

The person who tested positive was at the high school between October 5 – October 8.

Interior Health is describing the person as ‘a member of the school community.’

Interior Health has confirmed the infected person is self-isolating at home.

More to come.