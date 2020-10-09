Menu

Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton
October 9 2020 7:44pm
01:57

Protecting Edmonton seniors from COVID-19

As COVID-19 cases increase in Edmonton, protecting seniors is becoming a greater concern. Vinesh Pratap reports.

