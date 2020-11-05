Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Traffic

Driver dead after crash involving cement, pickup trucks in Bracebridge, Ont.

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted November 5, 2020 12:18 pm
The 37-year-old man who passed away was the lone occupant of the pick-up truck, police say.
The 37-year-old man who passed away was the lone occupant of the pick-up truck, police say. Twitter/OPP Central

A 37-year-old man has died following a Wednesday morning crash that involved a pickup truck and a cement truck in Bracebridge, Ont.

According to police, the crash took place at about 9:15 a.m. on Brackenrig Road.

Read more: Bracebridge resident charged with impaired driving following fatal crash involving pedestrian

The man killed was the lone occupant of the pickup truck, police say.

Trending Stories

The cement truck driver was airlifted by Ornge air ambulance to hospital with serious injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.

Click to play video 'Video captures nasty dump truck crash on QEW in Burlington: OPP' Video captures nasty dump truck crash on QEW in Burlington: OPP
Advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
bracebridgeBracebridge OPPBracebridge crashBracebridge fatal crashBrackenrig RoadBrackenrig Road Bracebridge
Flyers
More weekly flyers