Driver dead after crash involving cement, pickup trucks in Bracebridge, Ont.

A 37-year-old man has died following a Wednesday morning crash that involved a pickup truck and a cement truck in Bracebridge, Ont.
According to police, the crash took place at about 9:15 a.m. on Brackenrig Road.
Read more: Bracebridge resident charged with impaired driving following fatal crash involving pedestrian
The man killed was the lone occupant of the pickup truck, police say.
Trending Stories
The cement truck driver was airlifted by Ornge air ambulance to hospital with serious injuries.
The investigation is ongoing.
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments