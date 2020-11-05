Driver dead after crash involving cement, pickup trucks in Bracebridge, Ont.

Send this page to someone via email

A 37-year-old man has died following a Wednesday morning crash that involved a pickup truck and a cement truck in Bracebridge, Ont.

According to police, the crash took place at about 9:15 a.m. on Brackenrig Road.

The man killed was the lone occupant of the pickup truck, police say.

The cement truck driver was airlifted by Ornge air ambulance to hospital with serious injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.

