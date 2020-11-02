Menu

Traffic

West Parry Sound OPP investigate fatal crash in Seguin, Ont.

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted November 2, 2020 6:01 pm
Police tracked the woman down after she had driven on the highway for at least 30 minutes.
Don Mitchell / Global News

West Parry Sound OPP say they’re investigating a fatal crash involving a vehicle and a pedestrian on Highway 141, west of Rosseau, in Seguin Township, Ont., Monday morning.

According to police, a silver SUV was travelling west on Highway 141 when it crashed into and fatally injured a pedestrian.

The pedestrian has been identified as Robert Carreau, 43, from Rosseau.

The highway was closed following the crash.

OPPWest Parry Sound OPPSeguin TownshipRosseauSeguin crashRosseau OntarioSeguin pedestrian crash
