West Parry Sound OPP investigate fatal crash in Seguin, Ont.

West Parry Sound OPP say they’re investigating a fatal crash involving a vehicle and a pedestrian on Highway 141, west of Rosseau, in Seguin Township, Ont., Monday morning.

According to police, a silver SUV was travelling west on Highway 141 when it crashed into and fatally injured a pedestrian.

#WestParrySoundOPP currently investigating a motor vehicle collision involving a pedestrian on Hwy 141 west of Rosseau. Expect delays traveling in this area.^js pic.twitter.com/6TVaINnWHL — OPP North East Region (@OPP_NER) November 2, 2020

The pedestrian has been identified as Robert Carreau, 43, from Rosseau.

The highway was closed following the crash.

