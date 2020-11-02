West Parry Sound OPP investigate fatal crash in Seguin, Ont.

West Parry Sound OPP say they’re investigating a fatal crash involving a vehicle and a pedestrian on Highway 141, west of Rosseau, in Seguin Township, Ont., Monday morning.
According to police, a silver SUV was travelling west on Highway 141 when it crashed into and fatally injured a pedestrian.
The pedestrian has been identified as Robert Carreau, 43, from Rosseau.
The highway was closed following the crash.
