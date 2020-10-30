Multi-vehicle crash involving dump truck leaves 1 dead on QEW in Mississauga

Ontario Provincial Police say a person is dead after a multi-vehicle collision on a Mississauga highway Friday morning.
Emergency crews were called to the scene of a collision on the QEW just before 8 a.m.
Police said it is unclear at this time exactly what transpired but a truck ended up on top of a passenger vehicle, whose driver was killed.
A school bus — also involved in the crash — did have children on it but no one was injured, police said, adding the bus may have gotten involved after the initial collision between the truck and passenger vehicle.
All lanes on QEW westbound from Winston Churchill to Ford Drive are closed. Westbound on Highway 403 is also closed at Upper Middle Road.
