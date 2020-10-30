Multi-vehicle crash involving dump truck leaves 1 dead on QEW in Mississauga

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario Provincial Police say a person is dead after a multi-vehicle collision on a Mississauga highway Friday morning.

Emergency crews were called to the scene of a collision on the QEW just before 8 a.m.

Police said it is unclear at this time exactly what transpired but a truck ended up on top of a passenger vehicle, whose driver was killed.

ROAD CLOSURES: 403 ramp to QEW Fort Erie bound, Ford Dr ramp to QEW FE bound, 403 ramp to QEW FE bound, QEW FE bound at Winston Churchill, 403 at Upper Middle Rd #Oakville – Multiple closures following collision. Multiple emergency services attending. — OPP GTA Traffic (@OPP_GTATraffic) October 30, 2020

Story continues below advertisement

A school bus — also involved in the crash — did have children on it but no one was injured, police said, adding the bus may have gotten involved after the initial collision between the truck and passenger vehicle.

All lanes on QEW westbound from Winston Churchill to Ford Drive are closed. Westbound on Highway 403 is also closed at Upper Middle Road.

Burlington OPP are currently on scene Fort Erie bound QEW collision involving a school bus, dump truck and several other vehicles. All westbound lanes closed at Ford Drive. One person from an involved car is deceased. ^lb pic.twitter.com/DHD9WxWwON — OPP Highway Safety Division (@OPP_HSD) October 30, 2020