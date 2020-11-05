‘Curber’ in Saskatoon fined $17K for illegally selling vehicles

Send this page to someone via email

A “curber” in Saskatoon has received a hefty fine for illegally selling vehicles.

Saskatchewan’s Financial and Consumer Affairs Authority (FCAA) said it received information last year of curbing activity involving Rodney J. Evason.

Read more: Saskatoon man wanted for allegedly selling vehicles without licence

Curbing or curbsiding involves buying and selling vehicles to consumers without a licence. Vehicle dealers in Saskatchewan must be licensed.

The FCAA said on at least two occasions it ordered Evason to stop his activities, but the agency said he continued to buy and sell vehicles.

An investigation was launched by the FCAA, resulting in charges being laid against Evason.

Among the offences alleged by the FCAA were selling vehicles to consumers without a licence, knowingly making misleading statements to consumers in respect to material facts, and making false claims.

Story continues below advertisement

Evason pleaded guilty in September to 13 offences and was fined more than $17,000, including victim surcharges. He was also ordered to pay nearly $7,000 in restitution to one of his victims.

The FCAA said curbers often pose as private sellers who commonly misrepresent the vehicles they sell and may not disclose the vehicle’s history to a buyer.

The purpose of the licensing regime is to provide protection for consumers and outline obligations for industry, the FCAA added.

1:33 Saskatoon police warn about re-vinned vehicles Saskatoon police warn about re-vinned vehicles – May 10, 2019