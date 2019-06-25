Saskatoon man wanted for allegedly selling vehicles without licence

A Saskatoon man is facing charges related to allegations he was operating as an unlicensed vehicle dealer, according to Saskatchewan’s Financial and Consumer Affairs Authority (FCAA).

The FCAA said it received information in 2018 that Rodney J. Evason may have been operating as a “curber,” which is someone in the business of selling motor vehicles without a licence.

READ MORE: Overseas firm agrees to pay thousands back to Saskatchewan investors

Evason is facing 22 counts for various offences under the Consumer Protection and Business Practices Act. Allegations that he was operating as a vehicle dealer without a licence have not yet been proven in court.

Charges were laid based on evidence gathered by FCAA investigators both before and after two separate cease and desist demands were given.

WATCH (May 10, 2019): Saskatoon police warn about re-vinned vehicles

An arrest warrant was issued for Evason on June 14, according to Saskatchewan’s financial and consumer marketplace regulator.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Saskatoon Police Service at 306-975-8300.

Related Unlicensed vehicle dealer issued order to stop sales in Saskatoon