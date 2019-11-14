Menu

Crime

Fraud charge laid after over $2M in losses to investors

By Thomas Piller Global News
Posted November 14, 2019 7:39 pm
Updated November 14, 2019 7:51 pm
Police have charged a Saskatoon man with fraud after investigating the former financial advisor and his business in June 2018. File / Global News

An elderly Saskatoon man has been charged with fraud after police investigated the former independent financial advisor for allegedly selling bonds that didn’t exist.

Saskatchewan’s Financial and Consumer Affairs Authority (FCAA) began looking at Vincent John Mullee and his business, Vince Mullee Financial Inc., in June 2018.

READ MORE: City of Saskatoon awaiting court ruling on fraudulently obtained money

FCAA securities division staff alleged Mullee sold non-existent bonds to investors under the names of, among others, “BBS-Cameco 25 Year Bonds at 6.5 per cent,” “IAP Bond-EXC,” “PGA TSX No. 50.”

It appeared that investors’ money sent to Mullee via his company was spent on personal and/or corporate expenses, FCAA said.

His registration as a dealing representative of an exempt market dealer was terminated on June 26, 2018.

A subsequent investigation was conducted by detectives with the Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) and Saskatoon RCMP.

Story continues below advertisement

Police said they identified 24 affected investors within Saskatchewan and British Columbia.

The collective loss to investors exceeds $2 million, according to SPS.

Mullee, 69, was arrested on Nov. 13 and a search was executed at a home in the 300-block of McCormack Road.

He is facing charges of criminal breach of trust, fraud over $5,000 and laundering proceeds of crime.

The accused is scheduled to make his second Saskatoon provincial court appearance on Nov. 28.

Saskatoon PoliceSask RCMPFraudInvestorsFCAAFinancial and Consumer Affairs Authoritybondsfinancial advisorEconomic Crime SectionVince Mullee Financial Inc.
