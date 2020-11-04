More COVID-19 cases connected to Waterloo Region wedding

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Public Health has connected two more positive tests for the coronavirus to a recent wedding at an events facility in Waterloo.

There have now been 18 cases connected to the wedding.

Waterloo Public Health did not provide any further details surrounding the wedding such as when and where it took place.

A new outbreak was also declared at Columbia Forest Long Term Care in Waterloo after a staff member tested positive.

This brings the total number of active outbreaks in the region to seven, including one other at St. Andrew’s Terrace which remains unchanged.

The other four, which also remain unchanged, include two at Catholic elementary schools, one at a daycare and one connected to a before and after-care program.

Story continues below advertisement

Waterloo Public Health announced 23 more positive tests for the coronavirus on Wednesday bringing the total number of COVID-19 cases in the area to 2,236.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

The numbers have ratcheted up over the past week as there has been an average of 19.42 new cases per day over the past seven days.

Fifteen people were also cleared of the virus bringing the total number of resolved cases to 1,976.

The number of active cases continues to climb as there are now 139 including eight people who are in hospital suffering from COVID-19.

Elsewhere, Ontario reported 987 new cases of coronavirus, bringing the provincial total to 79,692.

Story continues below advertisement

Wednesday’s case count is a decrease from Tuesday’s which saw 1,050 cases — a new single-day high recorded in Ontario. Active cases in Ontario now stand at 8,321.

According to Wednesday’s provincial report, 319 new cases were recorded in Toronto, 299 in Peel Region, 85 in York Region, 62 in Durham Region, 48 in Ottawa and 47 in Halton Region.

All other public health units in Ontario reported under 35 new cases.

The death toll in the province rose to 3,182 as 16 more deaths were reported.

— With files from Global News’ Gabby Rodrigues