16 COVID-19 cases connected to wedding in Waterloo Region, public health unit reports

Waterloo Region’s public health unit has connected 16 cases of the novel coronavirus to a wedding.

A new COVID-19 outbreak was declared on Monday at a meeting and events facility that hosted the ceremony, but details surrounding the wedding itself are not known.

The date of the wedding or the location of the facility was not provided.

Another outbreak was declared at St. Andrew’s Terrace long-term care where one staff member tested positive for the coronavirus.

Waterloo Region reported 21 new cases on Tuesday, raising its total case count to 2,213 during the pandemic.

Another 13 people were also cleared of the virus, lifting the total number of resolved cases to 1,961.

The death toll stands at 121, which remains unchanged from Sunday after the region reported its first fatality since August.

The number of active cases in the area has risen to 131, including eight people who are in area hospitals.

With the outbreak at the wedding facility and St. Andrews, there are now six active outbreaks in the region, including two at schools and two at child care programs.

Ontario reported 1,050 new cases on Tuesday, bringing the provincial total to 78,705. It marks a new single-day high for cases in the province.

The death toll in the province increased by 14 and the number of people hospitalized increased by 29 to 328.

Meanwhile, 67,244 Ontarians have recovered from COVID-19, which is an increase of 837 from the previous day.

